Police have charged two people in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man in Regina last week.

The body of Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight, 21, was found at a house on the 1100 block of King Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

An autopsy confirmed that his death is suspicious in nature.

Justin Christopher Ford, 22, and Ragan Marlee Lavallee, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Goodwill-Severight’s death.

Both suspects appeared in court on Monday morning.