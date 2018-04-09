Charges laid in King Street homicide in Regina
The scene of a homicide on King Street in Regina.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 11:57AM CST
Police have charged two people in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man in Regina last week.
The body of Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight, 21, was found at a house on the 1100 block of King Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
An autopsy confirmed that his death is suspicious in nature.
Justin Christopher Ford, 22, and Ragan Marlee Lavallee, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Goodwill-Severight’s death.
Both suspects appeared in court on Monday morning.