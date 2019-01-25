

CTV Regina





Two American hunters found guilty in Missouri’s largest deer poaching case are facing charges in Saskatchewan.

David Berry Jr. and Cody Scott allegedly came into Saskatchewan in 2016 posing as duck hunters. The Ministry of Environment claims they illegally hunted white-tail deer, an antelope, a coyote and a badger before heading back to the United States with the illegal cargo.

In December, Berry Jr. and Scott were prosecuted in Missouri as part of a poaching ring that included Berry Jr.’s father and two brothers.

The result was fines and court costs of more than $50,000 and $150,000 in bonds.

Both received hunting suspensions in Missouri. Berry Jr. was also sentenced to one year in jail and to repeatedly watch the movie Bambi.

If they return to Canada, Berry Jr. is facing eight hunting-related charges with potential fines of more than $15,000 and a hunting suspension. Scott faces 14 hunting-related charges with fines of about $26,000 and a hunting suspension.

Two Saskatchewan men, whose names were not released, voluntarily paid $6,250 in fines and were suspended for one year for aiding and abetting the Missouri hunters.

The ministry said the men acted as drivers and assisted the poachers in storing and processing the illegally harvested wildlife. They also purchase tags to help Berry Jr. and Scott take the antlers across the border.