Check your Lotto Max tickets, someone in Regina won over $300,000

    People in Regina are encouraged to check their Lotto Max tickets, as someone in the Queen City split one of the Maxmillions.

    According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation, a Lotto Max ticket purchased in Calgary, Ontario, and Saskatchewan each won part of a $1 million prize by matching the correct numbers – 2, 18, 19, 22, 30, 39, and 41.

    Each winning ticket will take home $333,333.40 and the Regina prize has yet to be claimed.

    The winning Lotto Max numbers from the Aug. 20, 2024 draw. (Photo source: Western Canadian Lottery Corporation) The draw was made on Tuesday, Aug. 20. People can check their tickets in their app or at a lottery retailer.

    Ticketholders have one year to claim their prize.

    The next Lotto Max draw will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

