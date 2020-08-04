REGINA -- A young child has died after drowning Saturday evening in a backyard swimming pool in Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw Police said Tuesday officers responded to the incident, finding the child was in cardiac arrest after being in a swimming pool.

Police said officers administered CPR when they arrived. EMS also assisted, but first responders were unable to revive the child.

The child was under two years old.

Police said foul play doesn’t appear to be a factor in the death. It is working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service as the investigation continues.