Chris Lane named new Economic Development Regina President & CEO

Economic Development Regina (EDR) has named Chris Lane its new President and CEO.

EDR said Lane brings a wealth of leadership experience, passion for the community and energy to the position.

Lane said there is a lot of potential in Regina’s future.

“There’s so much momentum building around Regina and the opportunities here,” Lane, incoming President and CEO, said in a release. “We’re talking about transformational economic growth. It’s an exciting time and space, and I’m energized for EDR to play an increasing leadership role in making it a reality.”

The EDR’s board of directors started the recruitment process in the fall of 2021.

“The recruitment process for this position was diligent and intentional. We were looking for a leader who can capitalize on the genuine excitement and momentum that is building for the Regina region” Tina Svedahl, Vice-Chair of EDR’s Board of Directors, said in a news release. “Chris is the perfect person for this role, and we are eager to see what he does as our new President and CEO.”

The organization said Lane’s six-year experience with the Canadian Western Agribition combined with his 15- years’ experience in local and national news media, will help to amplify and tell stories that empower the Greater Regina Area

Lane’s first day with EDR is April 25.