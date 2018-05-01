

Changing seasons and melting snow have unearthed dead fish in Wascana Creek and garbage on Regina streets.

Dozens of dead fish are floating in the creek, many washing up near the Elphinstone Bridge and Kiwanis Park.

Environmentalist Jim Elliott says finding a few dead fish in the spring is common. However, this many in the creek could be a problem. He wants the City and Wascana Centre to look into why so many fish are dying every spring.

“If we can ascertain fairly confidently what the issue is, then you’ve got an option for solutions,” Elliott said.

Greg Kuntz, manager of environmental services with the City of Regina, says dead fish in the creek is part of the normal spring thaw.

“The fish die as a result of naturally occurring low oxygen levels,” Kuntz said in a written statement to CTV News. “If the fish was up on shore, we dispatch city crews to clean up and dispose of them.”

The melted snow has also revealed huge amounts of garbage. Trash is littering ditches, parks and streets. Crews are focusing on Arcola Avenue, Lewvan Drive, Ring Road and Ninth Avenue North. Once the roads are cleared, crews will move on to parks, which should be cleaned by late May.

City officials are also encouraging residents to take part in the spring cleanup.

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay