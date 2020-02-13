REGINA -- A 25-year-old man is facing three first-degree murder charges in three separate homicides, Regina police said on Thursday morning.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk has been charged in the deaths of Keesha Bitternose, whose body was found on Jan. 5, 2020, Jordan Gaiton Denton on Nov. 9, 2019, and Keenan Scott Toto on Dec. 1, 2019.

Police believe Whitehawk is a member of a Saskatchewan based street gang.

Timeline of Whitehawk’s involvement with police, homicides

Sept. 2019 – Whitehawk arrested for possession of unauthorized guns during a traffic stop.

Oct. 31 – Whitehawk fails to appear in court. Police issue warrant for his arrest.

Nov. 9 – Denton, 27, was found dead in the 800 block of Robinson Street around 3:25 a.m. It is alleged that Whitehawk drove up next to the victim and shot him. Police allege that this act was calculated and planned. Police say that Denton’s mother has prayed every day that police will find the person responsible for her son’s death.

Dec. 1 - Toto, 23, was found dead in the 1200 block of Queen Street. It is alleged that Whitehawk drove up next to the victim and shot him. Police allege that this act was calculated and planned. Police describe him as a father and step father who loved his children. Toto loved routine, had morals and wanted good things for his wife and children. He and his wife enjoyed watching sunsets and sunrises together.

Dec. 2 – An RPS officer recognized Whitehawk and arrested him. He was held in custody before being released on condition not to live in, or attend Regina.

Jan. 2, 2020 – Police believe Bitternose was killed.

Jan. 4 – Whitehawk is arrested from a Regina convenience store.

Jan. 5 – Bitternose was found in the 1500 block of Cameron St. Police say that in her life, Bitternose experienced a great deal of loss, including the death of a baby girl. Her family said she had a beautiful smile and big brown eyes that will be forever remembered. Two other people have also been charged in her death, and police believe all three accused were connected to the same Saskatchewan street gang. RPS believes that the accused were known to the victim, and say that her death is not believed to be a result of intimate partner violence.Police would not disclose how Bitternose died.

Police say Whitehawk was arrested on the three first-degree murder charges on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday morning.

He is also charged with weapons offenses in the deaths of Denton and Toto.