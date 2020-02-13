REGINA -- Police say they have charges two more people with first-degree murder in the death of Keesha Bitternose.

Bitternose was found dead in the home of 1500 block of Cameron Street around 11 p.m. on Jan. 5. It was the first homicide of 2020.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, 25, of Regina and Kurtis Clayton Thomas, 20, of Saskatoon were arrested on Wednesday and have been charged with first-degree murder. They appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Kelly Renee Stonechild, 26, is also charged with first-degree murder in Bitternose's death.