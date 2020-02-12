REGINA -- A 26-year-old woman has been charged in Regina’s first homicide of 2020.

Kelly Renee Stonechild of Regina is charged with first degree murder in the death of Keesha Cree Bitternose.

On Jan. 5 police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Cameron St. around 11 p.m. Reports indicated that a woman at the home appeared to be deceased.

The victim was found at the scene and a homicide investigation began, which lead to charges.

RPS said it anticipates more charged in this case.

Stonechild appeared in court on Wednesday morning.