REGINA -- A 29-year-old woman has been identified as the first homicide victim of 2019.

The woman was found dead in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Sunday evening.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Keesha Cree Bitternose. Police say her family has been notified.

Police say they don't have anyone in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.