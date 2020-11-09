Advertisement
Regina Votes: Results for the 2020 municipal election
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 7:59PM CST Last Updated Monday, November 9, 2020 11:34PM CST
REGINA -- Here you will find up-to-date results of the 2020 Regina municipal election as ballots continue to be counted.
Those with names bolded with ‘Elected’ listed next to the name have been declared winners Elections Regina.
At 10:45 p.m., 39 of 40 Regina polling stations had reported their totals.
MAYORAL ELECTION
- Incumbent: Michael Fougere: 14,023 votes, 34 per cent
- Sandra Masters: 18,177 votes, 46 per cent - Elected
- Jerry Flegel: 3,130 votes, eight per cent
- Tony Fiacco: 1,455 votes, three per cent
- Jim Elliott: 1066 votes, two per cent
- Darren Bradley: 488 votes
- Mitchell Howse: 478 votes
- George Wooldridge: 281 votes
- Bob Pearce: 121 votes
WARD 1
- Incumbent: Barbara Young: 2,383 votes, 47 per cent
- Cheryl Stadnichuk: 2,608 votes, 52 per cent - Elected
WARD 2
- Incumbent: Bob Hawkins: 1,971 votes, 47 per cent - Elected
- Stew Fettes: 362 votes, eight per cent
- George Tsiklis: 1,473 votes, 35 per cent
- Bikramjit Singh: 371 votes, nine per cent
WARD 3
- Incumbent: Andrew Stevens: 1673 votes, 71 per cent - Elected
- Tom Dacosta Sealy: 120 votes, five per cent
- Nahida Chowdhuary: 173 votes, seven per cent
- Elmer Eashappie 385 votes, 16 per cent
WARD 4
- Incumbent: Lori Bresciani - Acclaimed
WARD 5
- Incumbent: John Findura: 2,199 votes, 50 per cent - Elected
- Rodney Francis: 208 votes, four per cent
- Cameron Wilkes: 1782 votes, 40 per cent
- Reinier Van Everdink: 161 votes, three per cent
WARD 6
- Incumbent: Joel Murray: 676y votes, 26 per cent
- Daniel LeBlanc: 797 votes, 31 per cent - Elected
- Sohel Sheik: 296 per cent, 11 per cent
- Rod Kletchko: 127 votes, five per cent
- Norman Hoffert: 188 votes, seven per cent
- Shontell Hillcoff: 449 votes, 18 per cent
WARD 7
- Incumbent: Sharron Bryce: 830 votes, 26 per cent
- Shobna Radons: 821 votes, 26 per cent
- Mike Parisone: 201 votes, six per cent
- John Gross: 304 votes, nine person
- Terina Shaw: 977 votes, 31 per cent - Elected
WARD 8
- Shanon Zachidniak: 1178 votes, 37 per cent - Elected
- Reid Hill: 628 votes, 20 per cent
- Alex Tkach: 818 votes, 26 per cent
- Wesley Stryletski: 371 votes, 12 per cent
- Carl Humphreys: 173 votes, six per cent
WARD 9
- Incumbent: Jason Mancinelli: 1,534 votes, 34 per cent - Elected
- Robert Humphries: 456 votes, 10 per cent
- Jeff Soroka: 631 votes, 14 per cent
- Christopher Kayter: 489 votes, 11 per cent
- Katherine Gagne: 1,268 votes, 28 per cent
- Rodney Williams: 152 votes, three per cent
WARD 10
- Adam Anderson: 676 votes, 17 per cent
- Patrick Denis 105 votes, two per cent
- Carmen Hiebert: 541 votes, 13 per cent
- Landon Mohl: 885 votes, 22 per cent - Elected
- Shea Paisley: 576 votes, 14 per cent
- Charles Olsen: 371 votes, nine per cent
- Laura Luby: 332 votes, eight per cent
