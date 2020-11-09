REGINA -- Here you will find up-to-date results of the 2020 Regina municipal election as ballots continue to be counted.

Those with names bolded with ‘Elected’ listed next to the name have been declared winners Elections Regina.

At 10:45 p.m., 39 of 40 Regina polling stations had reported their totals.

MAYORAL ELECTION

Incumbent: Michael Fougere: 14,023 votes, 34 per cent

Sandra Masters: 18,177 votes, 46 per cent - Elected

Jerry Flegel: 3,130 votes, eight per cent

Tony Fiacco: 1,455 votes, three per cent

Jim Elliott: 1066 votes, two per cent

Darren Bradley: 488 votes

Mitchell Howse: 478 votes

George Wooldridge: 281 votes

Bob Pearce: 121 votes

WARD 1

Incumbent: Barbara Young: 2,383 votes, 47 per cent

Cheryl Stadnichuk: 2,608 votes, 52 per cent - Elected

WARD 2

Incumbent: Bob Hawkins: 1,971 votes, 47 per cent - Elected

Stew Fettes: 362 votes, eight per cent

George Tsiklis: 1,473 votes, 35 per cent

Bikramjit Singh: 371 votes, nine per cent

WARD 3

Incumbent: Andrew Stevens: 1673 votes, 71 per cent - Elected

Tom Dacosta Sealy: 120 votes, five per cent

Nahida Chowdhuary: 173 votes, seven per cent

Elmer Eashappie 385 votes, 16 per cent

WARD 4

Incumbent: Lori Bresciani - Acclaimed

WARD 5

Incumbent: John Findura: 2,199 votes, 50 per cent - Elected

Rodney Francis: 208 votes, four per cent

Cameron Wilkes: 1782 votes, 40 per cent

Reinier Van Everdink: 161 votes, three per cent

WARD 6

Incumbent: Joel Murray: 676y votes, 26 per cent

Daniel LeBlanc: 797 votes, 31 per cent - Elected

Sohel Sheik: 296 per cent, 11 per cent

Rod Kletchko: 127 votes, five per cent

Norman Hoffert: 188 votes, seven per cent

Shontell Hillcoff: 449 votes, 18 per cent

WARD 7

Incumbent: Sharron Bryce: 830 votes, 26 per cent

Shobna Radons: 821 votes, 26 per cent

Mike Parisone: 201 votes, six per cent

John Gross: 304 votes, nine person

Terina Shaw: 977 votes, 31 per cent - Elected

WARD 8

Shanon Zachidniak: 1178 votes, 37 per cent - Elected

Reid Hill: 628 votes, 20 per cent

Alex Tkach: 818 votes, 26 per cent

Wesley Stryletski: 371 votes, 12 per cent

Carl Humphreys: 173 votes, six per cent

WARD 9

Incumbent: Jason Mancinelli: 1,534 votes, 34 per cent - Elected

Robert Humphries: 456 votes, 10 per cent

Jeff Soroka: 631 votes, 14 per cent

Christopher Kayter: 489 votes, 11 per cent

Katherine Gagne: 1,268 votes, 28 per cent

Rodney Williams: 152 votes, three per cent

WARD 10