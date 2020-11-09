REGINA -- The province is allowing municipalities and school divisions to postpone their elections if they are being significantly affected by the weather.

The provincial order, signed by Government Relations Minister Lori Carr on Monday, allows appointed returning officers in each municipality to postpone the election to a date on or before Nov. 25.

The order comes after record-setting snowfall blanketed much of the province Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Swift Current has already announced it is postponing its election.

The province said local returning officers should exercise this authority with caution and clearly communicate with citizens regarding any changes.

The government said safety is the first priority.

Returning officers with technical questions can contact the Ministry of Government Relations at 306-787-2680.