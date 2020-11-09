REGINA -- Heavy snow began falling in the Queen City and surrounding area on Sunday afternoon and will continue into Monday afternoon, a City maintenance crews are working hard to clear roadways.

According to the City of Regina, it is estimated that the city has received around 10 centimeters of snow so far. Snow removal crews were out early Monday morning, plowing around municipal election polling stations.

“While a slight deviation from our usual activities, it is important to ensure residents can have their say in our municipal government,” the City of Regina said in a news release. “As the snow is expected to continue throughout the day, crews will return to these locations later today.”

The City said crews will continue plowing roadways in priority sequence. Drivers are asked to avoid parking on major roads like Albert and Broad Street, as well as secondary roadways like Elphinstone Street, Broadway Avenue and Regina Avenue.

CTV News Regina’s Weather Specialist Warren Dean said snowfall totals varied in parts of central and southern Saskatchewan between 20 and 50 centimeters of snow. Strong winds caused drifting in the southwest part of the province.