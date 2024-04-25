RCMP make 2 arrests in connection to Oxbow area homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP have made two arrests in a homicide investigation in the province’s southeast.

Tyler Shaw, 27, of Gainsborough, Sask. has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

A second man was taken into custody in Oxbow, Sask. Thursday afternoon, pending further investigation.

The investigation began when a potential homicide was reported to Carlyle RCMP on April 24.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit took charge and began their investigation at the Oxbow landfill.

As the operation continued, police discovered the body of an adult woman in a rural location in the RM of Moose Mountain at around noon on April 25.

The investigation is ongoing, according to RCMP.

--More details to come…