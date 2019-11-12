Police identify Regina’s 8th murder victim of 2019
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:33PM CST
REGINA -- Regina police are investigating its eighth homicide of the year, following the discovery of a deceased man in the 800 block of Robinson St.
Jordan Denton, 27, of Regina was found murdered around 3:25 a.m. Saturday morning. Hios family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.