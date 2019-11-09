

CTV News Regina





REGINA -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the 800 block of Robinson St. early on Saturday morning.

Officers and EMS responded to the area around 3:25 a.m., and the man was confirmed dead. The Coroner, Forensic Identification and Major Crimes units are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this man’s death is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.