City moves forward motion to install accessible elevator at Regina's renewed Wascana Pool

The City of Regina is hoping to set a precedent with its opportunity to make the renewed Wascana Pool waterslides accessible for everyone.

On Wednesday, executive committee voted in favour of a motion that would install an outside elevator at the new Wascana Pool, allowing everyone to use the waterslides.

The current design makes the taller waterslides inaccessible for people with mobility challenges. However, the smaller slide is wheelchair-friendly.

City administration was tasked with finding solutions and outlining costs to address the accessibility issues. Administration considered a number of options, including an elevator, stair lift and ramp.

Following research and consultation, it recommended installing an elevator to make the pool 100 per cent accessible. Councillors believe it would be one of the first outdoor pool elevators in North America.

The elevator would cost $555,000 to install. It would cost another $27,000 annually to operate.

Sarah Turnbull’s four-year-old daughter uses a wheelchair. Speaking to council, she said the elevator price tag would be about three per cent of the total cost of the build—a small price to make the entire pool 100 per cent accessible.

“For me personally, it means we get to participate. It means my child is not sidelined for no reason. It means she can go with her friends up and down. It is changing her whole development and how she grows up,” Turnbull said.

Coun. Terina Nelson has been a strong advocate for the elevator. In an emotional plea to her colleagues, she encouraged them to vote in favour of the motion.

“I’m begging you and pleading with you to please do this,” Nelson said.

Executive committee unanimously voted in favour of the motion.

City council will vote on the issue at its meeting on March 22. Mayor Sandra Masters expects council will support the motion at that meeting, too.

The renewed Wascana Pool is on track to open this year. However, it would take an additional 12 months to install an elevator. The city manager told council that the elevator would be fully operational no later than 2025.