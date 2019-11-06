REGINA -- The City of Regina released the proposed neighbourhood plan for the railyard site and surrounding area along Dewdney Avenue.

According to the "Yards Neighbourhood Plan," the main goal is to turn the empty former container yard into a pedestrian-oriented neighbourhood, with a mix of residential properties, shopping and entertainment businesses and parks.

The plan states development of the neighbourhood will occur incrementally, starting with major capital upgrades and site improvements, before residential and commercial buildings can move into the area.

The first phase of the plan would transition Dewdney Avenue into a landscaped boulevard, with broad sidewalks and a multi-use pathway or bike path. The city would then construct a landscaped buffer along the railway corridor for safety and noise mitigation.

Next, city crews would upgrade the railway underpasses at Albert Street and Broad Street for an “improved pedestrian experience.” Next steps would include creating a neighbourhood park, upgrading major utility infrastructure – like water lines, wastewater servicing and stormwater servicing – and installing a pedestrian bridge linking downtown Regina across the railway tracks.

The plan has yet to be approved by city council.

In 2012, CP relocated its yard from the city centre to the Global Transportation Hub. The city then bought the 17 acres of land, which is located strategically between downtown Regina and the Warehouse District.

In November of 2018, the Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments committed more than $33.6 million in joint funding to revitalize the railyard.

The full neighbourhood plan is available here.