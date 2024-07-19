Co-op operations and systems 'fully restored' following cybersecurity incident
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) has announced its grocery operations, inventory, and delivery systems have been fully restored following a cybersecurity incident.
“With our grocery systems fully restored, we want to assure you our priority is expediting grocery supply to local Co-ops,” read a statement on X on Friday. “We want to thank Co-op members and customers for their patience and understanding during this time.”
On June 27, FCL reported its internal and customer facing systems were down and all Co-op cardlock fuel locations were inoperable after the company was rocked by the cybersecurity incident.
Several updates followed, with FCL reporting restoration of cardlocks and certain services. As of July 17, corporate and local websites were back online.
On July 10, FCL released an update claiming it was aware of reports that hackers were threatening to release sensitive stolen data.
Approximately 88.5 million people fall victim to cybercrimes every year, according to a study done by the University of Maryland.
-With files from David Prisciak and Donovan Maess
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The CrowdStrike outage is affecting heath-care services in Canada. Here's what you need to know
A global technology outage that's grounded flights and delayed border crossings is also challenging health-care services in the country, as issues with Microsoft services persist.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
'I feel cheated': Here are the products hit hardest by shrinkflation
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
-
Sask. farmers say weigh the 'pros and cons' to soaring land prices
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
-
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants evicted from Winnipeg apartment in process of returning home
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
-
Manitoba Metis president ticketed for fishing without a licence, province says
A recent interaction between a conservation officer and David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, appears set to become the latest skirmish in the battle over Indigenous hunting and fishing rights in the province.
-
Rubin Block sold, to be turned into multi-residential housing unit: source
Change will be coming to the Rubin Block in South Osborne.
Edmonton
-
Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
-
Man dies in hospital 2 days after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue
A man shot by police earlier this week has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit filed over Calgary water main break
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the City of Calgary, claiming businesses needlessly lost significant revenue due to a water main break.
-
Calgary could move to Stage 1 water restrictions early next week. Here's what that means
Calgary water crews will continue to monitor a recently repaired water main over the weekend, and then decide whether to move to the lowest level of outdoor water restrictions – Stage 1 – early next week.
Lethbridge
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
-
Global IT outage has widespread impacts in Toronto
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Threat that closed Ottawa Public Library branches deemed unfounded
Ottawa police say a reported threat to public safety against the Ottawa Public Library has been deemed unfounded. The threat caused the City of Ottawa to evacuate and close all branches Friday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
'It's too far': Residents living in Argyle Avenue YMCA being moved to transitional housing on Corkstown Road
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
-
Five things to know about Quebec's unique, two-week-long construction holiday
It's one of Quebec's many idiosyncrasies that in the dog days of summer, when everyone wishes they were on holiday, virtually the entire construction industry and a good chunk of the rest of the province close up shop for two weeks.
-
CPR from quick-acting doctor saves man suffering cardiac arrest
When a Montreal man suffered a cardiac arrest, a quick-acting doctor's knowledge of CPR saved his life and provided a lesson to learn the skill.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators called in after missing teen found dead in Surrey
Homicide investigators have been called in after a missing teenager was found dead in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
'Attempted arson' now under investigation near site of recent Yaletown shooting
For the second time in as many weeks, a Yaletown patio was behind police tape Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the outage affected approximately 50,000 electronic devices across the health ministry, including 30,000 on the B.C. mainland and another 20,000 on Vancouver Island.
-
Parole board risk assessment showed 76% chance man accused of Tori Dunn killing would violently reoffend
The man accused of fatally stabbing Tori Dunn in her Surrey home last month was once deemed in parole documents to have a 76-per-cent chance to violently reoffend.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
London
-
London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital
A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Heading downtown this weekend? Be ready for some detours.
We have a busy weekend ahead in downtown London – and if you’re planning a trip down to the Pride Festival, or the Rides on Richmond Car Show, maybe you should consider leaving your car at home.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
Atlantic
-
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Pilot dead after plane crash outside of Fredericton: fire chief
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed in a cornfield outside Fredericton has died, according to the fire chief of the Keswick Valley Fire Department.
N.L.
-
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.