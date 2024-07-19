Co-op operations and systems 'fully restored' following cybersecurity incident

Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) has announced its grocery operations, inventory, and delivery systems have been fully restored following a cybersecurity incident.

“With our grocery systems fully restored, we want to assure you our priority is expediting grocery supply to local Co-ops,” read a statement on X on Friday. “We want to thank Co-op members and customers for their patience and understanding during this time.”

On June 27, FCL reported its internal and customer facing systems were down and all Co-op cardlock fuel locations were inoperable after the company was rocked by the cybersecurity incident.

Several updates followed, with FCL reporting restoration of cardlocks and certain services. As of July 17, corporate and local websites were back online.

On July 10, FCL released an update claiming it was aware of reports that hackers were threatening to release sensitive stolen data.

Approximately 88.5 million people fall victim to cybercrimes every year, according to a study done by the University of Maryland.

-With files from David Prisciak and Donovan Maess