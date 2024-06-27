Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."

In a response to CTV News, FCL said an investigation is underway into the incident – which is impacting internal and customer facing systems at local retail Co-ops and cardlock fuel locations.

“As a precaution we have shut down some of our systems and brought in third party experts. An investigation is underway,” Communications Director Brad DeLorey said in the response.

“We regret that this outage has occurred and we thank Co-op members and customers for their patience as our teams work to resolve the issue."

News of the outage first came to light Thursday morning, when Co-ops across Saskatchewan and Manitoba took to social media to report the technical issues to customers.

Described as an “unplanned IT outage” by local Co-ops in their messaging – no estimate was given on when services are expected to return.

In addition to cardlock locations, many Co-op and FCL websites are offline due to the incident.

The company noted that shoppers can still access information on the Co-op app.