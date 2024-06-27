REGINA
Regina

    • Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway

    (Chad Hills/CTV News) (Chad Hills/CTV News)
    Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."

    In a response to CTV News, FCL said an investigation is underway into the incident – which is impacting internal and customer facing systems at local retail Co-ops and cardlock fuel locations.

    “As a precaution we have shut down some of our systems and brought in third party experts. An investigation is underway,” Communications Director Brad DeLorey said in the response.

    “We regret that this outage has occurred and we thank Co-op members and customers for their patience as our teams work to resolve the issue." 

    News of the outage first came to light Thursday morning, when Co-ops across Saskatchewan and Manitoba took to social media to report the technical issues to customers.

    Described as an “unplanned IT outage” by local Co-ops in their messaging – no estimate was given on when services are expected to return.

    In addition to cardlock locations, many Co-op and FCL websites are offline due to the incident.

    The company noted that shoppers can still access information on the Co-op app.

    Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    2024 NBA Draft: Lakers select Bronny James, son of LeBron James, in second round

    Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA's all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year's draft.

