Eight people are facing multiple drug and weapons related charges after a two-month investigation by police into suspects responsible for distributing drugs, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police executed five search warrants, and seized cocaine, fentanyl, money and gun ammunition, at locations in the 3800 block of Dewdney Ave. on Monday, and the 2900 block of Parliament Ave., the 300 block of Smith St., the 100 block of Montreal St. N., and the 1800 block of Albert St. on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mohamad Badal, 20-year-old Givonn Bowen-Wright, 29-year-old Nasrudin Ali Nur, 34-year-old Christopher Hugh McDougall, and 29-year-old Tyrell Jones, all of Regina, and 19-year-old Yoonis Ibrahim of Etobicoke, Ontario, 28-year-old Rage Mohamed of Edmonton, and 27-year-old Abdulkadir Yusuf of Calgary are facing numerous charges related to the possession and trafficking of illicit drugs.

Mohamed and Yusuf made their first appearance in Provincial court on Wednesday and Bowen-Wright, Nur, Jones, McDougall and Yoonis made their first appearance on Thursday. Badal will appear in court on Wednesday, August 14.

The investigation called “Project NUKE” used resources from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Drug Unit, Street Gang Unit, SWAT, Canine, patrol and National Weapons Enforcement Support Team to investigate these suspects.