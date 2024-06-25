REGINA
Regina

    • Cocaine, magic mushrooms seized after armed robbery suspect arrested in Moose Jaw

    Moose Jaw Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Moose Jaw Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A man and a woman are facing charges following a police operation on Thursday in Moose Jaw.

    Around 5 p.m., officers conducted the operation on the 800 block of Connaught Street, according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

    A 35-year-old man who was wanted on outstanding warrants, including armed robbery, was arrested. Police said he is also wanted for offences in Edmonton, Alta.

    Additionally, a woman was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and Psilocybin, otherwise known as magic mushrooms, for the purpose of trafficking.

    The man was scheduled to make his first appearance in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Tuesday while the woman was released without a court date scheduled.

