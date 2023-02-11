Cold for a cause: Over $30K raised by 2023 Polar Plunge

The water may have been chilly, but the weather was sunny skies for the 2023 Polar Plunge in Regina.

The annual fundraising event, in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan, ran on Saturday in the heart of Regina’s downtown.

Over 80 plungers jumped into the freezing cold water at Victoria Park to raise money for athletes across Saskatchewan with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s iteration raised $37,731 for the cause, exceeding its $20,000 goal, according to Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

The 7th annual plunge was officially part of Regina’s Frost Festival and featured notable plungers such as members of the Saskatchewan RCMP, Regina Police Service and SGI.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Dan Clark and Logan Ferland also repped the green and white before taking the plunge.