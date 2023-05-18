'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
On Wednesday, federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault said it would be illegal for Saskatchewan to keep operating its coal-fired power plants past 2030.
Moe said the standard to meet federal emissions targets is not feasible.
"The federal government's standards for zero emissions electrical generation by 2035 are unrealistic and unaffordable," Moe said in a provincial news release on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after question period on Thursday, Moe said his government is standing up for an affordable and reliable power supply in Saskatchewan.
“If where we’ve come to in this country is when individuals in this province or any other province flick their lights on or their furnace fan kicks in, that that’s deemed illegal and cause for someone to go to jail, come get me,” he said.
Moe said residents need to have affordable and reliable power in the province.
“Why would we spend $20 billion extra for a less reliable power system in Saskatchewan, one that at least will double in cost.” he said.
Moe said Saskatchewan has the largest and most sustainable potash industry, as well as agriculture, uranium and steel and said they are all positive investments that are contributing to population growth in the province.
“It could all be put at risk with the doubling or tripling or quadrupling of the power rates in Saskatchewan,” he said. “As a province, we reserve the right to make that decision, the same goes for our coal-fired facilities.”
Moe said his government was pleased when the opposition joined them in supporting the plan to ensure they have the opportunity to run their natural gas facilities to the end of their life.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, NDP Leader Carla Beck said on Wednesday, the opposition had to concede and join the province’s plan.
“Because of 16 years of inaction and actually turning back progress by this government, I’m not sure that there is a path to 2035, but I think we do need to reduce emissions as quickly as we can in the province,” she said.
Beck said this position respects the working people in Saskatchewan, and people in the province who are struggling to pay their power bills right now, but said they can’t deny the reality that emissions need to be reduced.
“I accept that responsibility,” she said.
She said the NDP put forward an amendment on Wednesday to Moe’s motion to add a recognition that the province needs to reduce emissions, which she said was rejected.
“We’ve got the federal government imposing targets that really don’t make sense for Saskatchewan, we’ve got the provincial government willing to stick their ground and do nothing for 16 years,” she said.
“We’re in a mess, we have to upgrade the grid.”
Beck said right now, people mining coal and building pipes are caught in the middle and are wondering what the future of their jobs are.
“I think it’s time to get past these politically polarized games and actually get people to the table and start building solutions,” she said. “I think the people of this province deserve that.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
What really happened during Prince Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase?
There’s no denying the echoes to the late Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash in Paris. More than 25 years on, her son and his wife were pursued through the streets of New York City this week in what their team called a “near catastrophic” car chase.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
Saskatoon
-
Commission finds 'neglect of duty' by Prince Albert police in baby's death
Saskatchewan's police oversight agency says two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year and should face discipline.
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
-
Sask. wildfires evacuees not expected to return home anytime soon, SPSA
The number of active wildfires in Saskatchewan has dropped to 24, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
Winnipeg
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Doctor accused of sexual assault takes the witness stand
The Manitoba doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was called to the witness stand during his trial.
-
Manitoba government releases plan for more camping options and park upgrades
The Manitoba government is promising improvements at many provincial parks, including an additional 45 yurts in the coming years.
Calgary
-
WestJet flight cancellations impact travellers at YYC as pilots' strike looms
WestJet flight cancellations are causing travellers at the Calgary International Airport to reschedule their itineraries or miss out entirely on vacation plans as the airline faces a looming pilots' strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Calgary woman forced to pay $1,600 in fines that aren't hers or risk ticket
A Calgary woman is worried she may have to pay hundreds of dollars in fines that aren't hers in order to renew her vehicle registration.
Edmonton
-
'It's costing us a lot more money': Edmonton passengers react to cancelled flights ahead of possible WestJet strike
Passengers at the Edmonton airport are already feeling the effects of a possible WestJet pilot strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. men sentenced to 16 months in jail for 'vicious' beating of homeless victim
Two men who beat a homeless man in Kelowna, in what a judge described as a "violent, vicious, excessive, unprovoked and cowardly", attack have been sentenced to 16 months in prison for aggravated assault.
-
'This isn’t my story': NHL legend Trevor Linden teams up with YWCA to advocate for women with brain injuries due to partner violence
In a vulnerable video posted online this week, Trevor Linden, the former captain of the Vancouver Canucks, details the moments leading up to a concussion-inducing blow to the head. But, as he reveals later, it's not his story.
-
No police wrongdoing in Langley shootings that left suspect dead, IIO concludes
B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded that the actions of RCMP were "justified" and "necessary" after a suspect was fatally shot by an officer following a string of shootings in Langley last summer.
Montreal
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools.
-
Laval man convicted of tax fraud after helping 709 people cheat on driving tests
Cheating can have unfortunate consequences, but a Laval resident just learned the hard way that getting paid to help others cheat will cost him dearly. Revenue Quebec announced Thursday that 60-year-old Alex Tran of Laval has been given a conditional sentence of two years less a day, with fines totaling just over $227,000 in connection with a tax fraud case.
-
Montreal Pride parade's return is 'critical' in 2023
The Montreal Pride Festival will return for its 17th edition from August 3 to 15th, with over 150 artists performing at 15 free shows—as well as the traditional parade that was cancelled at the last minute in 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay worker killed on the job identified; police investigating 'evidence of erratic driving'
Steve Seekins, a 52-year-old married father of two young children, was inspecting a manhole cover with a public works crew in Oak Bay when a black Mercedes SUV struck and killed him.
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing after e-bike rider sustains serious injury in police pursuit
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the Ladysmith RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man crashed his electric bicycle during a police pursuit.
-
B.C. reports 120% increase in prescriptions after pharmacists gain new powers
British Columbia government figures show a 120 per cent increase in the number of prescriptions renewed or adjusted after the province expanded pharmacists' powers last October, part of an effort to ease strains in the health-care system.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover $950K stolen from northern businesses through online scams
Two northern businesses that were victims of spear phishing attacks have had almost $1 million returned to them following a 15-month police investigation.
-
IAMGOLD secures $400M loan as it completes Côté Gold
IAMGOLD has secured a five-year, $400 million loan from three lenders as it completes the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold project.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 collision
One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Heavy machinery lift train cars back on track after derailment in North Dumfries
Crews are working to get train cars back on the track the day after a derailment in North Dumfries Township.
-
Seven charged following alleged Kitchener group assault
Seven people were arrested and charged Wednesday evening after police say they were involved in an assault in Kitchener.