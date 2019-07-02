

CTV Regina





A GoFundMe supporting a Little Free Library that was burned down on Monday morning has reached $1,600.

According to the GoFundMe organizer Richard Krauss, the library belonged to his parents who were awoken by the Regina Fire Department and told that a fire had been started.

“Thankfully someone going by saw the fire and called 911 and quickly reacted by grabbing the garden hose by the house,” the GoFundMe page said. “We are very grateful for this person! The Little Free Library is directly under a fir tree, had the tree caught fire, things could have been much worse.”

According to the page, the site on McCarthy Blvd. was visited roughly five times a day in the summer and provided free children’s books, novels, self-improvement and even garden seeds.

On Tuesday morning, the total raised sat at $1,663.