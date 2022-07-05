Community to mark 18 years since Tamra Keepness' disappearance

Tuesday marks 18 years since Tamra Keepness was last seen in her Regina home.

The five-year-old was reported missing on July 6, 2004. Regina Police say she was last seen at her home on the night of July 5.

Every year since, a community barbecue is held in Regina to honour Tamra and ensure her memory is not forgotten.

This year’s barbecue will be held on Tuesday afternoon in Pepsi Park.

The case remains open with the Regina Police Service. A $50,000 reward is still in place for anyone who can help solve the case.

More details to come...