REGINA -- Two adults and two youths are facing charges for illegally manufacturing “computer machined” guns.

On May 8, Regina police were called to the 1000 block of Edgar St. for a report of gun shots. Officers determined that a dispute occurred between two groups on social media, which evolved into the confrontation on Edgar Street.

Witnesses allege that two boys used a 2x4 to damage the door or the home. Then, a vehicle arrived at the residence and the person inside discharged a gun at the victims.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Officers went to Fines Drive where they saw the suspect leave in a vehicle.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was arrested.

Another officer negotiated with another man to come out of the home on Fines Drive. A gun was seized during this arrest. Two more youths from the residence were charged with mischief under $5,000.

Searches of the suspect residence showed more evidence of gun manufacturing.

Gregg Joshua Meyer, 37, and Jonathan Joseph Yurkoski are jointly charged with weapons trafficking and manufacturing prohibited weapons.

Meyer is facing several charges including six counts of possession of prohibited firearms or ammunition.

Yurkoshi is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition.

They both appeared in court on Monday morning.