3 Pounds Chuck Steak

2 Pounds Short Rib Meat

Fresh Buns

Cheddar Cheese

Mayo

Salt and Pepper

1. Grab your meat and cut it into manageable cubes to pass through the grinder. When all done throw the cubes into a baking sheet and toss it in the freezer for 10 minutes to harden up. This will help the grinding process be easier.

2. Throw on your grinding attachment with the coarse grind setting in. Then slowly grind all you meat though the grinder one time.

3. Once all the meat is ground form 5 ounce balls and place on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet until cooking.

4. On the stove top get your FAVOURITE cast iron pan and get it heated over medium high heat. Add a tablespoon of vegetable oil.

5. Once heated take your hamburger ball and place it into the hot pan leaving space for two or three burgers. With a metal spatula firmly press down smashing the burger to about an 1/2 inch thickness

6. Season with salt and pepper and let cook untouched for 4-5 minutes really forming a good sear and crust!!!

7. After this carefully scrap the metal spatula under the burger and flip revealing the AWESOME seared burger.

8. Immediately season with salt and pepper and add a scoop of the bacon onion jam to the top. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Then add a slice or two of cheddar cheese.

9. Add a splash of water and cover to help melt the cheese.

10. Take of the patties and serve in a TOASTED bun with mayo. Make sure you toast the bun so it doesn’t get soggy!!!

11. Serve and enjoy!!!

Keys to Success

• Gotta grind your own meat!!! It makes a difference

• Cast iron or flat top... no fillers here!!! So you need a flat surface for a good seat!!!

• Keep it SIMPLE... having a great burger is not having a MILLION ingredients in it... you want to taste the beef... not a handful of garlic or other things!!!

• Hot, hot, hot... Get that pan up to temperature before putting your meat on... if it doesn’t sizzle it’s not hot enough!!!

Bacon Onion Jam

1 Pound a Thick Cut Bacon

6 Decent Size Sweet Onions

2 Red Onions

1/2 Cup Red Wine Vinegar

1/4 Cup Packed Brown Sugar

1 Stick of Butter

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1. Toss in a cold Dutch Oven or Pot chopped up bacon... this is important so that as it crisps up the fat renders down!!!

2. After it’s crisped up take it out with a slotted spoon leaving the bacon fat and brown bits in the bottom of the pot.

3. Throw in your sliced up onions and stir to coat. Add your butter and continue to stir until melted. Turn DOWN the stove to low and continue to sweat the onions until their caramelized. They will get a light brown colour but keep GOING we’re looking for a nice darker colour. This could take like 3 hours!!! So keep STIRRING every 10-15 minutes as to not burn the bottom.

4. Once there add your sugar, bacon and vinegar and continue to cook until the liquid evaporates. Allow to Cool... Use as a topping for ANYTHING sammies, Burgers, whatever!!!.

Onion Tip

• if you find that your crying a LOT while slicing onions it means one thing... that knife is too DULL... You need a very sharp knife for slicing if you don’t your knife is just tearing the onions releasing more of the juice that causes you to cry!!!

Fresh Cut Fries

4-5 Big Yellow Potatoes

2L Vegetable Oil

Salt and Pepper

1. In a big pot add your vegetable oil over medium heat and heat to 350 degrees

2. Take your potatoes and you can either use a fry cutter or hand cut them. If hand cutting them cut off the sides creating a square with the potato to help ensure that the fries are all cut uniform to help them all cook the same time.

3. Put in a bowl and run under cold water to get that starch out!!! Starch is the enemy of a good CRISP fry!!! So run them under water until the liquid is clear.

4. Put all the fries on a cookie sheet lined with paper towel and pat dry.

5. Cook in batches with the fries. Get those fries in and cook for 5-7 minutes until golden brown.

6. Remove, strain and season with salt IMMEDIATELY after taking them out. Repeat until all fries are cooked!

Fry Tip

• Want to have to die for French fries that EVERYONE will love and be taking about forever!!! Use Beef Tallow instead of oil!!! It adds so much flavour!!! Anyone who’s my age will remember how AMAZING fries were back in the day... it was because most restaurants and fast food places deep fried in actual Beef Tallow!!! Ask your local butcher about getting your hands on some!!!