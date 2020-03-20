REGINA -- The City of Regina is waiving all bus fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers now need to use the back doors to enter and exit to maintain social distancing. Front doors can still be used for people requiring the low floor bus service.

Fare boxes are out of service, meaning bus rides will be free until further notice. The city also says it is increasing its cleaning protocols. Buses will be fogged using a hospital grade disinfectant at the end of every day.

Customers are asked to distance themselves from other passengers.

The city’s ticket office is closed effective Saturday. Current bus pass holders can have their passes placed on hold.