REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province has announced 259 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

In a news release on Thursday, the government said the person who died had tested positive for COVID-19 and was 80 years or older. They lived in the south zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 269, or 22.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 128 people in hospital, with 104 people receiving inpatient care and 24 people in intensive care.

There are 112 new cases in the Regina area and 50 in the Saskatoon area.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 9,244 cases and 5,173 recoveries. Active cases sit at 4,017.

SASK. MOVES INTO NEXT PHASE OF SURGE PLAN

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced it will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 surge plan, in order to manage the anticipate surge in patients over the next few weeks.

Following the announcement of 259 new cases on Thursday, the province said recent high case numbers contributed to the choice to activate the next phase of the surge plan.

The next phase includes a slow-down of some health services to manage the redeployment of around 600 full time staff.