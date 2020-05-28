REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Two more people have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

The two people, one in their 80s and the other in their 60s, are both from the far north region.

These are the ninth and 10th COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Saskatchewan.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two people who have recently passed away,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said in the province’s daily update on Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

OUTBREAK DECLARED IN SASKATOON

Shahab said the Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a community outbreak in Saskatoon from two private gatherings that exceeded the 10-person limit.

He said the situation is “contained” since they were closed events. One person has tested positive and another is considered presumptive positive. Others are self-isolating after the events.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

The government said Wednesday the provincial state of emergency has been extended for another two weeks.

It was originally declared by Premier Scott Moe on March 18 and has been extended every two weeks since then.