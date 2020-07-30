REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at a retirement home in Herbert after someone associated with the home tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA said in a news release Thursday that the outbreak is in the Prairie View Estate personal care home in the town.

It said it’s conducting an investigation to identify risks of further spread. Officials will test staff and residents, as well as do additional contact tracing.

The SHA is limiting visitors from visiting the home to control and contain the spread.