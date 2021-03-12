REGINA -- Young people under the age of 19 accounted for approximately 20 per cent of active cases in Regina during the first week of March, according to a weekly monitoring report released by the government.

From Mar. 1 to 7, active cases among children and youth in the Regina zone hit 103. There were 438 tests processed for the age category and the test positivity rate was 16.9 per cent.

During this week, the average number of active cases in Regina was 450.

This is compared to Saskatoon, where during the same week there were 69 active cases among people under 19. There were 607 tests processed for the age category and the test positivity rate was 6.4 per cent.

The average number of active cases in Saskatoon was 291 this week.

In the province, there was a total of 424 active cases among residents under 19 in the first week of March. The weekly test positivity rate was 11.7 per cent and there were 2,255 tests processed throughout the province for the age category

COVID-19 TRANSMISSION IN REGINA

The government recently urged Regina residents to “re-commit to best prevention practices” because of an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 variants.

As of Thursday, there were 62 confirmed cases of the B 1.1.7 variant, which originated in the U.K., in Regina.

In a release, the province said many of the outbreaks in Regina are caused by people who are going into work and public places while they are symptomatic.

More to come...