COVID-19: Sask. government employees to work from home
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 12:55PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:30PM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- All government of Saskatchewan employees will be working from home starting next week.
The province declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the announcement of eight more cases of COVID-19.
The province says employees of ministries, agencies and Crown corporations will implement a work from home policy effective March 23.
Any employees able to work from home should do so immediately.
The legislative assembly was suspended on Wednesday afternoon.