REGINA -- WestJet has identified another flight to Regina that carried passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19.

WS302 flew from Vancouver to Regina on March 11.

On Wednesday, the province identified two flights to Regina from Mexico that carried infected travellers:

  • Sunwing WG540, Cancun to Regina, March 14
  • Sunwing WG496, Cabo San Lucas to Regina, March 14