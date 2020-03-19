COVID-19: These flights to Regina carried passengers who later tested positive
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:46AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:50AM CST
REGINA -- WestJet has identified another flight to Regina that carried passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19.
WS302 flew from Vancouver to Regina on March 11.
On Wednesday, the province identified two flights to Regina from Mexico that carried infected travellers:
- Sunwing WG540, Cancun to Regina, March 14
- Sunwing WG496, Cabo San Lucas to Regina, March 14