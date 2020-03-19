REGINA -- Schools across the province will close indefinitely on Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Scott Moe announced schools would close on Monday, and then the province declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Regina Public Schools says there will be no school staff on any school premises on Friday. Doors to the buildings, including for in-school childcare providers, will be locked.

The school division office will be closed starting on Friday as well, but some management staff performing critical functions will continue to operate on behalf of Regina Public Schools employees.

School-based staff will be working from home.

The Regina Catholic School Board also says its staff will be away from schools from March 20 to 27 during the province's direction to pause all educational operations. The school board says staff won't be responding to work-related questions until it receives further direction from the Response Planning Team for guidelines on curriculum support for teachers.