CRTC approves new 474 area code for Saskatchewan
Cell phone. (FILE)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 4:46PM CST
The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission has approved a third area code for Saskatchewan.
The CRTC says the province could run out of phone numbers as early as four years from now.
The new code, 474 would not come into effect until all of the numbers in the province are used.
The province currently has two area codes, 306 and 636. The 636 area code was introduced in 2012.