Dance class helps those in Regina living with Parkinson's manage disease

Participants and instructors in the 'Dancing with Parkinson's' program enjoy a class at Sunrise Branch Library in Regina.
An artistic and musical method helping people manage Parkinson’s disease has made its way to Regina, hosting weekly in-person dance classes in the city.

The group called “Dancing with Parkinson’s” is the offering the classes. Movement to music has been found to work the brain, body and spirit, improving balance, posture and coordination.

People who live with Parkinson’s and their friends and caregivers are welcome to attend the classes.

“I’m hoping it will slowdown the process and help me move easier. Just overall more health, so I can have Parkinson’s and still be healthy,” Brenda Tashulak, who lives with the disease said of the classes.

The founder and CEO of “Dancing with Parkinson’s” Saah Robichaud says they make sure to choose music with a very strong beat.

“That really helps for a Parkinson’s body and brain to actively latch onto the movements,” she said. “There’s a very concrete cueing to the music, but we want to listen to music that wants us to sing, that reminds us of a really good time,” Robichaud added.

The in-person classes take place on Mondays at the Sunshine Library Branch. People can register online at dancingwithparkinson’s.com.

The group also hosts free online classes everyday at 11 a.m. EST.

