'Didn't meet our expectations': Tempers flare at Riders practice with team winless in 7

It was a heated day at practice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday as head coach Corey Mace had to address the team in a stern matter not once but twice resulting in him telling the group to, “Get off the f***ing field.”

“We talked about the standard that we want in this facility and just felt we didn’t meet it really since the beginning of the day and it trickled into practice,” Mace said following practice.

Mace gave one stern message off the top of practice when he seemed upset about the performance of the team but as the day was ending a dropped pass to Shawn Bane Jr. triggered his final outburst for the team to leave the field.

“Just wanted to be with the guys. A lot of people out there [watching]. So we had to take care of some in house stuff,” Mace explained.

The frustration can be felt amongst Ridernation as the team is winless in their last seven games, however Mace was adamant this is not a build up of emotions from the last eight weeks.

“I think it’s isolated to be honest with you. We’ve had some really good weeks and the game doesn’t turn out for us unfortunately, so I would say it was isolated. Truthfully it doesn’t have anything to do with the last how ever many weeks. It’s just we didn’t meet the standard of who we wanted to be today. Didn’t meet our expectations,” he shared.

The team did return to the field however Mace did not follow and the players ran the remaining few minutes of practice for a number of plays. The players then went immediately into team meetings instead of their usual open locker room with media.

“There’s no perfect, there’s always something to work on. You want to make sure the guys in the room are finding ways to improve each day and that’s the standard. The plus is it’s only day two of the week. We still have another day tomorrow. I’m excited to see how the guys respond,” said Mace.

“This is pro ball. This is nothing new for myself. I’ve been on teams where you have practices like this whether I was playing or coaching. It’s an opportunity for the guys to lean on each other and hold each other accountable.”

