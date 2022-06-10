Dillon Whitehawk sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges

A Regina man has been sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges, with eligibility of parole in 25 years.

Dillon Whitehawk was found guilty on both charges by a jury in April.

The Crown also asked the judge to put a no-contact order in place for a number of the witnesses who testified during Whitehawk’s trial, a DNA order and a lifetime weapons prohibition. They were all granted.

Justice Neil Robertson said the law does not provide any discretion for first-degree murders.

“This is the most severe sentence our law provides,” he said. “It is reserved for the worst crimes.”

Robertson said he sees no current remorse.

“The possibility for parole recognizes that people can change over time,” Robertson said. “The hope is they will change for the better.

The judge spoke directly to Whitehawk.

“I hope you will reflect on the harm you have done,” he said.

Before the sentencing was handed down, Crown prosecutor Adam Breker said the two killings were brutal and senseless.

“What happened in these two cases demonstrates a cruel, callous disregard for human life,” Breker said.

Defence lawyer Thomas Hynes briefly addressed the court, saying Whitehawk was prepared to accept whatever penalty he was given.

The judge asked Whitehawk if he had anything to say before the sentencing was made.

“No, thank you,” Whitehawk responded.

A jury found Whitehawk, 27, guilty for the deaths of Keenan Toto and Jordan Denton in April.

Denton died Nov. 9, 2019 on the 800 block of Robinson Street. Toto was killed three weeks later on Dec. 1, 2019 on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

All 12 jurors decided unanimously to convict Whitehawk with both first degree murder counts.

VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS

At Friday’s sentencing, court heard three victim impact statements from those closest to the victims.

Jillian LaPlante, Jordan Denton’s wife, said he was the only man she ever loved.

In her last encounter with her husband, she said they were arguing. She was “infuriated” because he was not able to escape his addictions, but wishes she could explain to him how much he was loved.

“I fell in love with him because of the way he carried himself through difficult situations,” LaPlante told the court.

She said she is suffering without him and the wound won’t heal as long as Whitehawk is alive.

Speaking to CTV News after court was adjourned, LaPlante said she plans to live out her life honouring his memory.

“To be present in my children’s lives and to be there for them the way that he was always there for us,” she said.

LaPlante added there will never be justice for his killing.

In her victim impact statement, Keenan Toto’s wife said her children still cry for their dad.

“He’s still missed,” she said in her statement which was read by the Crown. “That will never subside or go away with time.”

Although she forgives, she said she will never forget.

“The hurt you caused can never be taken back,” she said to Whitehawk.

Toto’s mother, whose statement was also read by the Crown, called her son’s killing a “selfish act.”

She said they were always a team, from the day he was born until the day he died.

“My life was forever destroyed in that moment,” she said. “I have nightmares now. It’s constantly on my mind.”

Toto’s mother referenced his involvement in gangs, saying he was not a gang member at the time of his death. She said he left that life behind four years prior, when his first child was born.

She said she would like to see gang related violence in Regina change as a result of this case.

“My only hope is that some kind of message if learned from all of this tragedy,” she said.