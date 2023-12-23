'Disappointing': Regina customer frustrated with Mastermind Toys gift card deadline

In 2024, Mastermind Toys will come under new ownership and all gift cards will be invalid just before Christmas.

For Ashley Krefting, a mom of three kids, this is disappointing news.

“My mother in law, who lives out of town, purchased gift cards for Mastermind for my kids to open up on Christmas and go shopping after Christmas, and I just learned this morning, after the 24th, they’re no longer honouring these gift cards,” she told CTV News on Friday.

Krefting said she called the Regina store after she saw social media posts online and asked if she could get a refund for the gift cards.

“They said no, they just have to come use the gift cards before the 24th,” she explained.

The mom of three said she’s frustrated because she has shopped there for many years for Christmas and birthday gifts.

"I think I'll have to look for some other toy store, which is disappointing because this is convenient and I always liked it, I also don't want to support a business that treats customers that way," she said.

Krefting said they’ll use the gift cards before the 24th to avoid the stress, but said she's less likely to shop there again.

“I feel like if they have new ownership, it’s not really a good way to strengthen your customer base by making people mad around Christmas,” she said.

Meanwhile, the toy company has also extended its holiday return and exchange policy for online and in store purchases.

