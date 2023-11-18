Documentary on history of experimental colony on Peepeekisis reserve shown in Regina

On Saturday, people gathered in the Immanuel Anglican Church to watch a new documentary on the history of the File Hills Farm Colony experiment that happened on Peepeekisis reserve more than 100 years ago.

The project, ‘I Plowed the Sacred Soil’ began in 2019 and undertook production by summer 2022.

“I began to sort of rediscover the history of my community,” said Mark Dieter, the director of the project.

The documentary shows the history of the Peepeekisis community, the colonization that happened within the reserve and the people’s stories that went through it.

“It’s a resilient community that thrives today,” said Dieter.

The File Hills Colony was created by William Morris Graham, who was the Indian agent in the area at the time, a Government of Canada representative who was present to implement government policy.

The path of creating the story had some challenges and emotional impact.

“A lot of damage has been done to the community at the hands of the Indian agent, so that’s probably the biggest challenge is just how personal it is, “said Cheyanne Desnomie, a research consultant.

The documentary also serves as a valuable resource for today’s society by educating people about the history of Indigenous people.

“The history is important but it’s also very relevant to a lot of stuff that’s going on right now with First Nations communities and with the history of Truth and Reconciliation,” said Dieter.

The film will be showcased around the province. Regina’s next showcases of the documentary will be on Nov. 17 and 24.

-With files from Stefanie Davis