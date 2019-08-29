

CTV News Regina





Police are looking for information after reports of a dog dying after its owners say it was poisoned in a park.

Police say they don’t know if the dog was poisoned by accident or if it was on purpose.

According to police, there were rumours of a dog poisoning on Facebook earlier this week. The owner told police the dog was sick on July 18 and died two days later. According to police, a vet confirmed the dog had ingested rabbit poison, but it's not known how the dog ingested the poison or what it contained.

Police believe the dog ingested the poison in the Wascana View neighbourhood park on July 18, but have not been able to confirm a time or location of the incident.

Dog owners are reminded to keep their pets on a leash, and police say people should pay extra attention for any unknown substances while walking or playing with dogs outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.