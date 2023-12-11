REGINA
Regina

    • Downtown Regina crash sends 2 women to hospital

    Two women were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Street and 12th Avenue in downtown Regina on Sunday afternoon.

    According to an email from Regina police, officers along with EMS and fire were called to the intersection around 2:30 p.m.

    Both women taken to hospital suffered what were believed to be only minor injuries, Regina police said.

    “Investigation revealed that one of the drivers went through a red light. As such, they were ticketed under the Traffic Safety Act,” police said in the email.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News