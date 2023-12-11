Downtown Regina crash sends 2 women to hospital

Two women were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Street and 12th Avenue in downtown Regina on Sunday afternoon.

According to an email from Regina police, officers along with EMS and fire were called to the intersection around 2:30 p.m.

Both women taken to hospital suffered what were believed to be only minor injuries, Regina police said.

“Investigation revealed that one of the drivers went through a red light. As such, they were ticketed under the Traffic Safety Act,” police said in the email.