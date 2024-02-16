'Dream come true': Young Sask. rink set to open 2024 Scotties against P.E.I

Skylar Ackerman and her rink from the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon are ready to embark on a dream come true when they represent Saskatchewan at the 2024 Scotties the next 10 days.

Saskatchewan will open the 2024 event from Calgary, Alta. against Prince Edward Island (P.E.I)

Ackerman said for them the reality of where they are might not fully set in until they step on the ice for their first game.

“It’s getting closer to sinking in, I think finally when we step on the ice it will actually feel real, but right now it feels pretty unbelievable for sure,” Ackerman said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Ackerman, still just 22, will become the youngest curler to represent Saskatchewan at a Scotties event.

It’s also been 13 years since Saskatchewan last won a Scotties, when Amber Holland, who is the team spare, won the event in 2011 for the province.

For Ackerman, there is no doubt she has full belief and confidence in her young team.

“They’re honestly the best,” she said. “We all work so hard and have the same competitive passion for the sport and love for this sport and we’re really great friends off the ice which I think helps with our success too.

Ackerman’s rink consists of lead Kaylin Skinner, second Taylor Stremick, and third Ashley Thevenot.

The rink claimed its first Saskatchewan title with a 10-9 win in an extra end over Nancy Martin in Tisdale, Sask. in January.

“I think as long as we stay present and just focus on one shot at a time and our processes of what we need to do to be our best I think we’ll have some success here in Calgary,” Ackerman said.

“Every team is going to be its own challenge and it’s going to be exciting to put our best foot forward and compare up with all these excellent teams at this event,” she added.

For Ackerman personally, she said she feels most excited to match up against Kerri Einarson.

Saskatchewan will open its 2024 Scotties schedule at 7 p.m. Sask. time on Friday against P.E.I.