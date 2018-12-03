

CTV Regina





Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter has pleaded guilty to marijuana possession.

The 27-year-old was charged while at the Saskatoon airport in February. Court heard Carter had 6.8 grams of marijuana in a pack of cigarettes in his carry-on luggage.

Carter originally pleaded not guilty back in June.

Court granted Carter an absolute discharge, but he’ll have a criminal record for a year, has to pay a surcharge of $100 and may not be able to pass national and international borders.

Carter’s lawyer said Carter wants to put the incident behind him and focus on furthering his football career.

Carter was released by the Riders in August and now plays for the Toronto Argonauts.