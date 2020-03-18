REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Government is committing to spending a total of $2.57 billion on education in 2020-2021, up 3.5 per cent from last year.

Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions will have operating funding of $1.94 billion for the 2020-21 school year. That funding is up $42 million from last year to address enrolment growth, inflation and collective bargaining.

Post-secondary institutions will also be getting an additional estimated $11.2 million from the Ministry of Advanced Education, bringing the total to $739 million. That bump in funding will help schools support students and graduates, including maintaining the Graduate Retention Program.

There are several school projects planned for this year including a new joint-use elementary school in Harbour Landing in Regina, as well as a joint use consolidation of St. Peter, St. Michael and Imperial elementary schools in Regina.

New school projects include St. Frances Elementary School in Saskatoon, along with the consolidation of Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill elementary schools in Saskatoon and a new consolidated elementary and high school in Carrot River.