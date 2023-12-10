eHealth Saskatchewan under increased risk of security breaches, provincial auditor finds
The Crown corporation responsible for safeguarding the digital health records of Saskatchewan residents is under an increased risk of security breaches and system failure – due to the lack of a finalized IT agreement with the SHA.
The concerns were laid out in the province’s most recent auditors report – released on Dec. 6.
ehealth Saskatchewan is the provincial Crown which oversees IT services to patients, health care providers, the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
While an IT agreement between the SHA and eHealth does exist – the auditor’s report found that several key aspects were not finalized.
They include disaster recovery, service levels, security requirements and IT change management.
“Without an adequate agreement, the SHA risks being unable to effectively monitor the quality and timeliness of IT services delivered by eHealth, or know whether its critical IT systems and data are secure and will be restored in a reasonable timeframe in the event of a disaster,” the report read.
eHealth took over the SHA’s IT systems when the health authority moved them to its data centre in 2017.
The Crown is currently responsible for 35 IT systems deemed “critical” for the delivery of health care in Saskatchewan.
The report laid out two recommendations made by the auditor in 2019.
The first outlines installing centralized Network Access Controls (NAC) for all health sector agencies – while the second has to do with utilizing network security logs and scans to monitor systems for malicious activity.
Both have been partially implemented by eHealth.
The report went on to say that the organization’s five year disaster recovery roadmap includes assessing potential risks to IT systems and establishing appropriate measures for recovery.
The roadmap is expected to be finalized in 2023-24.
“eHealth needs to begin disaster recovery testing when its Roadmap is complete. Without fully tested disaster recovery plans, eHealth, the [SHA], Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, and the Ministry of Health may not be able to restore their critical IT systems and data (such as the personal health registration system or provincial lab systems) in a timely manner in the event of a disaster,” the recommendation read.
“As ransomware and cyberattacks are steadily rising and evolving, organizations (like eHealth) need disaster recovery plans that enable speedy and easy recovery of data from the point of attack.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he won't testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again
Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified last month and saw no need to appear again.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Catholic priest in small Nebraska community dies after being attacked in church
A Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked in a church rectory, authorities said.
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
Al Gore calls UAE hosting COP28 'ridiculous,' slams oil CEO appointed to lead climate talks
Climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called into question the decision to hold the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a leading producer of the world’s oil.
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
In inaugural speech, Argentina's Javier Milei prepares nation for painful shock adjustment
It wasn't the most uplifting of inaugural addresses. Rather, Argentina's newly empowered President Javier Milei presented figures to lay bare the scope of the nation's economic 'emergency,' and sought to prepare the public for a shock adjustment with drastic public spending cuts.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser
A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Sask. Plains Cree artisan says her wearable art tells a story
For Plains Cree artist Honey Constant-Inglis, beadwork is about more than just making an accessory — it’s a storytelling medium.
Winnipeg
-
'Where there's a will': Peg City Kindness Crew strives to fulfill overwhelming hamper demand
A newly-created non-profit group is attempting to give out three times more holiday hampers this year, as the high cost of living leaves many Manitobans struggling this holiday season.
-
Wheelchair curling 'funspiel' returns for 2nd year
A sporting event putting a twist on one of Manitoba's favourite games has returned for its second year, raising both money and awareness for a good cause.
-
‘We really need to support those people’: Market makers ask Winnipeggers to shop local
With inflation still high and the cost of living skyrocketing, some vendors at craft and Christmas bazaars are struggling to market their markets. This is prompting many small businesses in Manitoba to make a plea to purchase locally.
Calgary
-
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.
-
New mural celebrates connection between Tsuut'ina people and the buffalo
The Tsuut'ina Nation celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Saturday.
-
Table tennis tournament takes place at Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
For some, it's just a hobby, popular in basements, but this weekend Calgary is showcasing the more competitive side of the sport of table tennis.
Edmonton
-
Officials say problem property program a 'success'
A pilot project dealing with problem properties in Edmonton has been made permanent due to its success.
-
Snowboard sensations put on a Big Air show
No Canadians made it to the podium at Saturday night’s FIS World Cup Big Air Snowboard event at Commonwealth Stadium. But the night saw some snowboarding history being made.
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
-
Rolling road closures, one person arrested at demonstration in Toronto
Police said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the midst of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that started outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.
-
Trees removal begins as province’s Ontario Place development plans get underway
Tree removal has begun at Ontario Place as the provincial government develops the waterfront landmark that’s been at the centre of criticism for years.
Ottawa
-
Police search for white Audi sedan that left Queensway crash scene
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who is accused of driving away from the scene of a crash on the Queensway.
-
The 10 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa so far in 2023
Photo radar cameras caught an average of 627 speeders a day on Ottawa roads in October, as the extra sets of eyes on the road continue to detect speeders in school zones and community safety zones.
-
Work to secure Quebec dike continues one week after evacuation over breach fears
Officials say work is ongoing to stabilize a Quebec dike that was showing signs of failing, forcing hundreds from their homes one week ago.
Vancouver
-
Workers at Hudson's Bay store in Kamloops, B.C., on strike
Workers at the Hudson's Bay store at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, B.C., have walked off the job after their union and the company were unable to reach a wage agreement.
-
Police investigation launched after man brings deceased baby to B.C. hospital
Mounties are investigating an infant’s death in Williams Lake, B.C.
-
Law Society of B.C. disbars former lawyer after sexual assault conviction
A former Nanaimo lawyer has been disbarred for sexual misconduct that occurred when he was practising in Abbotsford in 2018.
Montreal
-
West Island clients seek refund from snow plow company that didn't show up
Dozens of families in the West Island are demanding their money back because the man they paid to do their snow removal never showed up to clear their driveways after the first snowstorm of the season.
-
Quebec's public sector negotiations grind on as unions criticize lack of urgency
While Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling for 'flexibility' on working conditions in the public sector, unions are denouncing the government's lack of urgency to reach an agreement.
-
Expect lots of rain in the Montreal area Sunday and Monday
Montreal, Laval and the South Shore can expect 10 – 20 millimetres of rain and about five centimetres of snow Sunday into Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Law Society of B.C. disbars former lawyer after sexual assault conviction
A former Nanaimo lawyer has been disbarred for sexual misconduct that occurred when he was practising in Abbotsford in 2018.
-
Victoria considering new rules as tonnes of property seized from encampments
As the sun rises on Pandora Avenue in Victoria, bylaw officers walk the street, announcing their presence to people who are asleep in their tents.
-
B.C. storm brings wind, snow and rain to much of the province
A winter storm brought a wind warning to B.C.'s capital and snowfall warnings for parts of its largest metro area Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Tent fire at Grand Parade leaves volunteers calling the situation emergency
An early morning fire has shaken the homeless encampment at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this': Homeless farm community almost ready
At the end of a long country driveway a new beginning awaits for 21 individuals who need a fresh start in life.
Northern Ontario
-
Another driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A driver is accused of travelling more than 70km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 on Friday, provincial police say.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck by ION train in downtown Kitchener
A pedestrian was struck by an ION train Sunday afternoon in downtown Kitchener.
-
Christkindl Market wraps up in downtown Kitchener
The Christkindl Market has wrapped up another successful year in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.