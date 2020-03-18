REGINA -- Saskatchewan has eight new, presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 16.

All but one of the infected people are currently well enough to self-isolate at their homes. The person in hospital is being treated for medical reasons not related to COVID-19.

To date, 1,978 tests have been performed in the province.

“This is a critical time for all individuals and organizations to ensure that they are practicing social distancing, staying home whenever possible and absolutely staying home when you are ill, even with mild symptoms,” Saskatchewan Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “We have an instance where the contact investigation has not yet demonstrated a link to travel, which could signal local transmission. We will also see more cases linked to travel within Canada. Limit all non-essential travel at this time as part of the provincial and national effort to prevent transmission.”

A person in their 30s was tested in Regina.

A person in their 40s was tested after close contact with a previously announced presumptive positive case in Saskatchewan.

A person in their 20s was tested in Saskatoon after travel from Tennessee.

A person in their 20s was tested in Saskatoon after travel to Oregon, Nevada and Edmonton.

A person was tested in Moose Jaw after travel from Vancouver.

A person was tested in Regina after their travel from Cancun, Mexico.

A person was tested in Regina after their travel from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A person in their 40s was tested in Saskatoon after their travel from Vancouver.

The province has identified two flights to Regina that the impacted people were on. It’s asked that anyone on these flights self-isolate.