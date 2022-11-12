'Elevated' carbon monoxide readings lead to evacuation of Regina condo: Regina fire

‘Elevated’ levels of carbon monoxide led to the evacuation of a Regina condo building on Friday.

Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 11, members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a call in the Hillsdale area of southeast Regina.

Elevated carbon monoxide levels were allegedly recorded at Roberts Plaza, a condominium high-rise building located on the 3500 block of Hillsdale Street.

Firefighters evacuated the residents of the complex while determining the cause of the increased carbon monoxide.

Residents were able to return to their suites shortly after, according to Regina Fire.

No illnesses or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.